Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.89.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 11.9 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$8.02 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.