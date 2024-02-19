Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$350.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$290.00 to C$350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$295.38.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$311.90 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$201.73 and a 12-month high of C$314.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$284.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$258.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

