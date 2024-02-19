Desjardins Boosts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.89.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Performance

About dentalcorp

TSE:DNTL opened at C$7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$10.01.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.