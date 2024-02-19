LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes Stock Down 2.8 %

LGIH stock opened at $126.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LGI Homes by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

