Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 21st

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, February 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 21st.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

