ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £150.80 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($190.45).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 15th, Dennis Schulz bought 280 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($190.96).

ITM Power Stock Down 3.7 %

ITM opened at GBX 61.62 ($0.78) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £380.12 million, a PE ratio of -616.20 and a beta of 1.84.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

