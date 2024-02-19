JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI) Insider Purchases £34,430 in Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) insider Tom Walker bought 11,000 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £34,430 ($43,483.20).

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON JSGI opened at GBX 312 ($3.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a 52 week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 337 ($4.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17,500.00%.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

