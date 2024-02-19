Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Sells £2,584,236.17 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 140,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,843 ($23.28), for a total value of £2,584,236.17 ($3,263,748.64).
Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,845 ($23.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.06, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.42. Imperial Brands PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,084 ($26.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,856.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,799.96.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 51.82 ($0.65) dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5,856.57%.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
