Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.03. 8,152,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99. The company has a market cap of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $180.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

