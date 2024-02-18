Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lifted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $24.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $782.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,009,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The stock has a market cap of $742.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $794.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $636.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.