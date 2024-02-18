Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,037,000 after buying an additional 2,868,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $180.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.