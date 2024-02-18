Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,578,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,669,124. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.