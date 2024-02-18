Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $43.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.66. 10,328,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $601.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

