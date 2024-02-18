WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $24.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $782.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $794.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $636.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.50.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

