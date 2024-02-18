AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

