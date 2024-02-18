Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.63. 7,570,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $291.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

