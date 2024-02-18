Glenview Trust co Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Comcast by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,723,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,578,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,669,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

