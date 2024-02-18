13,111 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of HD traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.35. 3,899,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,402. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

