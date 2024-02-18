Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is CenterBook Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,086,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $10.71 on Friday, reaching $473.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,324,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $488.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

