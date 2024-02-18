Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 422.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.4% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,849. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

