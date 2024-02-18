Metars Genesis Price Hits $1.55 on Exchanges (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $97.72 million and $100,992.60 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.54985616 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $100,257.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

