Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lifted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

