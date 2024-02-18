Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Humana makes up 1.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.92. 954,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,619. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.31.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

