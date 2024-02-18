HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $265,626.37 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $265,626.37 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015915 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,738.23 or 0.99981686 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009181 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00168018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061521 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $309,343.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

