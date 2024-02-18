Thomas Larsen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

Eloro Resources Stock Performance

CVE ELO traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 144,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,080. The stock has a market cap of C$260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.50. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Eloro Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Eloro Resources Company Profile

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

