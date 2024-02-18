Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Tlwm

Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tlwm owned 1.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,474,000 after buying an additional 708,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after buying an additional 251,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 308,843 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 911,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

