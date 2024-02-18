United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $2,041,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 333.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,715. The company has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.