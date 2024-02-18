Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.56. 6,630,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.76. The company has a market cap of $511.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $281.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

