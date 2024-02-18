WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.49. 6,689,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,807. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

