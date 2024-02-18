Glenview Trust co Purchases 3,100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.13. 2,237,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $474.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

