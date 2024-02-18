Tlwm Purchases 46 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,089. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.24 and a 200-day moving average of $232.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

