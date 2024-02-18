181,646 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,975,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,706,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

