Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 91,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 312,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 340.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 247.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 120.1% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock remained flat at $93.22 on Friday. 5,737,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,026,990. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $378,905. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

