Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.58 and a 200-day moving average of $192.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

