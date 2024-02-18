Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is CI Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110,361 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $305,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total transaction of $9,467,322.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,086,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total transaction of $9,467,322.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $10.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.32. 23,324,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.31. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.