Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $91,523.52

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $91,523.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 84.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015881 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014217 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,860.83 or 1.00359664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00167845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00130006 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95,580.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

