Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 319,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 107,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. 6,266,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $323.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

