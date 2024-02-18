Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. 4,382,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

