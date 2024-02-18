Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.35 during midday trading on Friday. 1,551,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,752. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.