Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.64. 4,842,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.27.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

