Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $9.51 on Friday, reaching $583.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.