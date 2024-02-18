Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 28,848,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,774,736. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

