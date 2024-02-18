Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,768.78. 354,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,659.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,455.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

