yearn.finance (YFI) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $7,718.82 or 0.14937242 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $257.92 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,414 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

