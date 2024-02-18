Orchid Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.19 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $112.65 million and $13.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015829 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.88 or 1.00030888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009154 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00167261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11620286 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $14,206,170.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.