ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0494 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.66 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04966362 USD and is down -8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,320,892.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

