DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $333.24. The stock had a trading volume of 915,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.92. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

