Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $512.63. 620,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $514.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.75 and a 200-day moving average of $466.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

