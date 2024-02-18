Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 9,001 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.57. 2,683,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,089. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

