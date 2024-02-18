Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 49,345 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,228,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,005,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

